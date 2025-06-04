Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,432,200 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the April 30th total of 3,191,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 43.8 days.

Whitehaven Coal Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of OTCMKTS:WHITF opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.63. Whitehaven Coal has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $6.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Whitehaven Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Whitehaven Coal Company Profile

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. It operates through three segments: Open Cut Operations, Underground Operations, and Coal Trading and Blending. The company produces metallurgical and thermal coal. It operates four mines, including three open cut and one underground located in the Gunnedah Coal Basin in New South Wales.

