Q2 Earnings Estimate for Ulta Beauty Issued By William Blair

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Ulta Beauty in a research note issued on Friday, May 30th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $4.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.85. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $23.96 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q4 2026 earnings at $7.52 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $5.47 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $384.00 to $423.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Argus cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $542.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $460.91.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $473.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $309.01 and a 1-year high of $491.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $388.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $389.42.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $332,982.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,429.12. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.