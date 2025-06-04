Financial Comparison: KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) vs. Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF)

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) and Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for KDDI and Tingyi (Cayman Islands), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KDDI 0 0 0 1 4.00 Tingyi (Cayman Islands) 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of KDDI shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Risk & Volatility

KDDI pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Tingyi (Cayman Islands) pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. KDDI pays out 30.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

KDDI has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tingyi (Cayman Islands) has a beta of -0.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares KDDI and Tingyi (Cayman Islands)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KDDI 10.71% 10.87% 4.03% Tingyi (Cayman Islands) N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KDDI and Tingyi (Cayman Islands)”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KDDI $39.86 billion 1.86 $4.40 billion $1.01 16.76 Tingyi (Cayman Islands) $11.38 billion 0.80 $440.50 million N/A N/A

KDDI has higher revenue and earnings than Tingyi (Cayman Islands).

Summary

KDDI beats Tingyi (Cayman Islands) on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KDDI

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo. The Business Services segment offers smartphones and other devices, network and cloud services, and data center services to corporate customers under the TELEHOUSE brand. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics. The company also provides property rental and management, logistics, management, and support services; and manufactures and sells bakery products. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

