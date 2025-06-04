What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Forecast for Nordson Q4 Earnings?

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for Nordson in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $3.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.12. The consensus estimate for Nordson’s current full-year earnings is $10.20 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised Nordson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. BNP Paribas cut Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Nordson from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Nordson from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.17.

Nordson Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $212.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. Nordson has a twelve month low of $165.03 and a twelve month high of $266.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.87 and a 200 day moving average of $210.87.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $682.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.36 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 16.93%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 40.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the first quarter worth $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 86.4% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 36.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 74.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Further Reading

