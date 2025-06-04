Q2 Earnings Forecast for AEO Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report issued on Friday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Eagle Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ FY2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AEO has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Wall Street Zen cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.70.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $10.36 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $22.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.02%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 105,949 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 39,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.7% during the first quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 119,074 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

