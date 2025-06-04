Head to Head Survey: CervoMed (CRVO) versus Its Competitors

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) is one of 1,077 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare CervoMed to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.1% of CervoMed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 35.4% of CervoMed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CervoMed and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CervoMed 1 1 5 2 2.89 CervoMed Competitors 8799 22835 51242 1428 2.54

Profitability

CervoMed currently has a consensus target price of $27.63, indicating a potential upside of 263.97%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 2,498.92%. Given CervoMed’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CervoMed has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares CervoMed and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CervoMed -118.68% -44.11% -39.81% CervoMed Competitors -3,399.87% -235.11% -32.77%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CervoMed and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CervoMed $7.14 million -$2.17 million -3.48 CervoMed Competitors $9.91 billion $136.15 million -5.43

CervoMed’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CervoMed. CervoMed is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

CervoMed has a beta of -0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CervoMed’s peers have a beta of 4.27, suggesting that their average stock price is 327% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CervoMed peers beat CervoMed on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About CervoMed

CervoMed Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery. The company also develops EIP200 for central nervous system which is in preclinical trials. CervoMed Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

