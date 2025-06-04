Leerink Partnrs Forecasts Immunovant FY2030 Earnings

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2030 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Immunovant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith expects that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Immunovant’s current full-year earnings is ($2.69) per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IMVT. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Immunovant to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Immunovant Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ IMVT opened at $15.44 on Monday. Immunovant has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $34.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.27.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Immunovant

In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 28,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $364,941.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,186,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,412,790.88. This trade represents a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew J. Fromkin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $156,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,494.80. The trade was a 8.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,682 shares of company stock valued at $753,419 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Immunovant by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,497,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,599,000 after buying an additional 855,143 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,007,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,222,000 after buying an additional 329,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Seas Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 1,642,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,075,000 after buying an additional 131,158 shares in the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

