Q3 EPS Estimate for Royal Bank of Canada Reduced by Analyst

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RYFree Report) (NYSE:RY) – Analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 29th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.20. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $12.35 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RY. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$198.00 to C$196.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cormark reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$194.00 to C$189.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. CIBC upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$168.00 to C$174.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$180.00 to C$178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$179.00 target price on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$180.33.

Shares of RY opened at C$174.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$247.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$166.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$169.54. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$140.53 and a 12 month high of C$180.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be issued a $1.54 dividend. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.49%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jennifer Kristine Publicover sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$174.06, for a total transaction of C$69,798.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,457.45. This represents a 72.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Senior Officer Graeme Ashley Hepworth sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$174.06, for a total transaction of C$53,611.16. Insiders have sold 62,330 shares of company stock valued at $10,312,755 in the last 90 days.

Royal Bank of Canada is one of the two largest banks in Canada. It is a diversified financial services company, offering personal and commercial banking, wealth-management services, insurance, corporate banking, and capital markets services. The bank is concentrated in Canada, with additional operations in the U.S.

