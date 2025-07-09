Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 380 Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,539 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 126.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in Comcast by 203.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.88. 1,266,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,797,449. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $133.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.47. Comcast Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on Comcast from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Comcast from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.50 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.96.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

