The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Planning Group LLC

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,174 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Home Depot by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price target (up previously from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $367.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $365.52 and a 200-day moving average of $375.92. The company has a market capitalization of $365.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

