Lbp Am Sa Acquires 69,507 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Lbp Am Sa raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 230,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 69,507 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.8% of Lbp Am Sa’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lbp Am Sa owned about 0.06% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $114,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Barclays reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Argus reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.05.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $426.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $627.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $409.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $478.29.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,960,188.31. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

