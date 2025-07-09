Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Sells 64 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,377 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of INTU traded down $4.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $776.91. The stock had a trading volume of 132,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $725.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $644.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.27. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $532.65 and a 1-year high of $790.60.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 1,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.90, for a total transaction of $887,663.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,704.10. The trade was a 98.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.80, for a total transaction of $1,124,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,252 shares of company stock worth $208,518,508 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuit from $785.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $850.00 target price on Intuit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $820.00 target price (up previously from $714.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuit from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $750.00 target price on Intuit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $798.27.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

