Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 59.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2%

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $109.90 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.31 and a twelve month high of $111.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.