Topsail Wealth Management LLC Purchases 115 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Topsail Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Mastercard
In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total value of $178,049.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,833,004.23. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $536,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,229,440. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,753 shares of company stock valued at $20,351,084. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Mastercard Price Performance
MA opened at $562.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $567.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $547.21. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $428.86 and a 52-week high of $594.71.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.
Mastercard Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.32%.
Mastercard Company Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
