New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 89,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 67.8% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 495,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,091,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 385,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,335,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 34,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,313,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.55.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 196,817 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,190. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock opened at $72.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $149.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.67. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.02%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

