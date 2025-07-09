OMC Financial Services LTD Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

OMC Financial Services LTD grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.0% of OMC Financial Services LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. OMC Financial Services LTD’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 12,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Clare Market Investments LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $472,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 151,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $58,738,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HD opened at $367.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.92. The company has a market cap of $365.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The company had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.77.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

