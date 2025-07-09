Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 25 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 0.7% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 63,864.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,976,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,172,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970,467 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,766,238,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,603,315,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $944,334,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 214.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,294,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $741,018,000 after purchasing an additional 882,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS opened at $696.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $437.37 and a 52-week high of $726.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $623.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $593.89.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John B. Hess purchased 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,598.72. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $650.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $630.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $570.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $614.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

