iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Alpha Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 31.8% of Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Management Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,343,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Michels Family Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,885,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6%

IVV stock opened at $627.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $595.94 and a 200-day moving average of $584.11. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $629.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

