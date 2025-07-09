First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Decreases Position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,021 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 0.7% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.9% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 34,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 300.0% during the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 8.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,105,904 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $338,087,000 after buying an additional 84,296 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 8.6% during the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.6%

McDonald’s stock opened at $291.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $305.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.45. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Argus lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up previously from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $350.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total transaction of $270,920.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,251.44. This trade represents a 8.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,817 shares of company stock worth $865,843 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

