Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 0.9% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,624,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,591 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 61,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 131,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $93.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.84. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $83.88 and a 52 week high of $95.12.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

