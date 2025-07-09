Alpha Financial Partners LLC Has $332,000 Position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 102,213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $23,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $781,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 10.9% in the first quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 16.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 11.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $237.79 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.99.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 27.76%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.29%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Baird R W raised shares of Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Union Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.13.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

