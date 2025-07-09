Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Has $24.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 417,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,048 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $24,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $63.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $97.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.70 and a 200-day moving average of $60.56.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

