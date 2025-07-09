Lbp Am Sa Has $16.06 Million Stock Position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Lbp Am Sa grew its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,810 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $16,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,815,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,980,297,000 after acquiring an additional 410,172 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,823,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,145,570,000 after buying an additional 965,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,117,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,587,000 after buying an additional 529,457 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,375,439,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,046,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,717,000 after buying an additional 553,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,264.20. The trade was a 26.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of GE opened at $250.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $150.20 and a 1-year high of $260.55.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.75.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

