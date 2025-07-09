35,427 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Acquired by Ramiah Investment Group

Ramiah Investment Group purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 35,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 2.3% of Ramiah Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Myriad Asset Management US LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,710,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 242.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,337,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,773,000 after purchasing an additional 946,228 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,528,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,570,000 after acquiring an additional 871,218 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,389.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 638,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,639,000 after acquiring an additional 595,364 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,815,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,422,000 after acquiring an additional 510,738 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $67.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.71. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $67.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

