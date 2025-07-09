Slagle Financial LLC Sells 73 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Slagle Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,379 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $7,837,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Boeing by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 177,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,349,000 after buying an additional 43,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,472.31. This represents a 13.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $218.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $164.79 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.99. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $221.24.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $200.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.77.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Boeing

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.