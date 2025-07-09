Main Street Research LLC Sells 15,740 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Main Street Research LLC cut its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,740 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $13,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW traded down $8.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,014.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,476. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,007.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $962.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $678.66 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays set a $1,085.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $970.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,280.00 to $1,025.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,068.23.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Director Deborah Black sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.23, for a total transaction of $562,257.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 428 shares in the company, valued at $402,418.44. This represents a 58.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,013.61, for a total value of $433,825.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,039,226.51. The trade was a 3.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,862,195. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

