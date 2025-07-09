UBS Group Increases Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Price Target to $124.00

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $118.00 to $124.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.06.

CCI opened at $102.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.88. Crown Castle has a 12 month low of $84.20 and a 12 month high of $120.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 164.40% and a negative net margin of 78.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently -39.50%.

In related news, CEO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,127,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,762,542.98. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $384,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 6,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,944.80. The trade was a 35.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,600 shares of company stock worth $3,362,752. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Crown Castle by 3.0% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle by 18.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 1.8% during the first quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 36.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Crown Castle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

