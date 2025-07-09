Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) is Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 202.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,181,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,131,128 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises 4.6% of Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $145,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,865,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,259,000 after acquiring an additional 261,006 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,296,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,895,000 after buying an additional 879,260 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,556,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,257,000 after buying an additional 746,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,194,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,809,000 after buying an additional 2,024,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,097,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,710,000 after acquiring an additional 490,739 shares during the last quarter.

FBND stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.52. 283,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,073,943. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

