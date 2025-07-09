Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Sold by Van Cleef Asset Management Inc

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 448,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,976 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up approximately 4.3% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $37,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sovran Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLTR. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.32.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 30,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $3,894,328.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 495,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,625,865.83. The trade was a 5.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $53,492,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,823,974.88. The trade was a 36.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,451,497 shares of company stock valued at $186,110,685 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $138.56 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $148.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 604.40, a P/E/G ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 2.59.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

