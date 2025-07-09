Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alexis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $282.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $285.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.