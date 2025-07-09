Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,935,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 99,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,079,000 after buying an additional 67,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 178,821 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total value of $50,629,589.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 769,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,898,829.91. The trade was a 18.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $342.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.00.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $297.76. The company had a trading volume of 216,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,966. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.57. The stock has a market cap of $79.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.46. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52-week low of $239.20 and a 52-week high of $316.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.23. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.61%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

