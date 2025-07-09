Bridges Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 16,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.78. The company had a trading volume of 89,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,620. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.11 and its 200-day moving average is $100.40. The company has a market cap of $60.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

