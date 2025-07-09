Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 128.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,755 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $13,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period.

Shares of FBND opened at $45.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.27.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

