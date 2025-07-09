The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Alpha Financial Partners LLC

Alpha Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,636 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Home Depot by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:HD opened at $368.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.92. The stock has a market cap of $366.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $420.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

