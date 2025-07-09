Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Has $958,000 Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 236.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE CARR traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.39. 580,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,673,466. The firm has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Carrier Global Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Melius started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Carrier Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Carrier Global

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $299,999,977.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 54,341,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,209,840.20. The trade was a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.