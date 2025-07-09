New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Stake in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,307,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $568,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in BlackRock by 2.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,144,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,164.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $980.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,108.62.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total transaction of $9,125,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 66,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,256,025. This represents a 13.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.0%

BlackRock stock opened at $1,075.92 on Wednesday. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $773.74 and a twelve month high of $1,086.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $986.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $970.03. The stock has a market cap of $166.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.09% and a return on equity of 15.57%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

