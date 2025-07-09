Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.75.

NYSE TSM opened at $227.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $237.58.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.67% and a return on equity of 31.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.6499 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 30.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

