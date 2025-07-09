Slagle Financial LLC Sells 39 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Slagle Financial LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GFG Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,182,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors now owns 15,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,167,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT stock opened at $671.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $451.00 and a fifty-two week high of $675.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $618.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $596.82.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

