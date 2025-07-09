Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Has $882,000 Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 58.8% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.70. 317,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,179,939. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.71 and a fifty-two week high of $135.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.10.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.06.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

