Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Slagle Financial LLC

Slagle Financial LLC lessened its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,094,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 18,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,548.54. The trade was a 5.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.46. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 87.62%. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 92.88%.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.