Topsail Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Topsail Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Topsail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Home Depot by 70.5% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,218 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 6.3% during the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.3% during the first quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. OMC Financial Services LTD lifted its position in Home Depot by 19.2% during the first quarter. OMC Financial Services LTD now owns 6,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Home Depot by 12.2% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,446 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $368.28 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $365.52 and its 200 day moving average is $375.92. The company has a market capitalization of $366.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $398.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Home Depot

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.