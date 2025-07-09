Slagle Financial LLC Trims Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Slagle Financial LLC cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,118 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in AT&T by 196.3% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 216,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after buying an additional 143,744 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in AT&T by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 237,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 63,359 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 2,865,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,255,000 after buying an additional 365,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 577,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,161,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:T opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.14 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. Williams Trading set a $30.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.05.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

