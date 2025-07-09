Lbp Am Sa Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lbp Am Sa trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 263,607 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in AT&T were worth $12,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 196.3% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 216,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 143,744 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 237,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 63,359 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 2,865,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,255,000 after purchasing an additional 365,776 shares during the period. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 577,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,161,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. TD Securities lifted their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.05.

AT&T Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of T opened at $28.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $203.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.14 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.23.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.10%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

