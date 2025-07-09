Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 31,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Finally, SilverOak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM opened at $222.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

