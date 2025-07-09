Main Street Research LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Main Street Research LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $306.43. The stock had a trading volume of 297,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,756. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $292.09 and its 200 day moving average is $286.77. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $308.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.