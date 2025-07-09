Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $43.38 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 36.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162,661 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 91,811 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $43,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.13. The stock had a trading volume of 325,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,418. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.54 and its 200 day moving average is $243.53. The company has a market capitalization of $263.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.74 and a 12-month high of $276.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 34.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total transaction of $16,627,507.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 647,660,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,195,093,739.52. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 698,400 shares of company stock worth $161,083,166. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. KeyCorp reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.61.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.