PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Slagle Financial LLC

Slagle Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 2.3% of Slagle Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Dbs Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.75.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4%

PEP opened at $135.04 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $180.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $185.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.68%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.