Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $178.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.63. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $182.38. The company has a market cap of $140.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

