Greenleaf Trust Has $13.17 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,302 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $34,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $337,116.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 34,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,960.28. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE ABT opened at $133.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $232.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $99.71 and a 12 month high of $141.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 31.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 30.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ABT. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Abbott Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.11.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

