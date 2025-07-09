Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Sells 337 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,740,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,649 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,643,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,020,000 after acquiring an additional 243,681 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292,948 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,013,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,651,000 after acquiring an additional 452,063 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,444,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,500,000 after acquiring an additional 103,951 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $134.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.85. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $112.05 and a 52 week high of $135.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

